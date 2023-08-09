MOREAU — A purchase agreement between the Town of Moreau and Scott T. Earl, owner of Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling, for land in the Moreau Industrial Park has been thrown away like yesterday’s trash.

During Tuesday’s Moreau Town meeting, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said Earl had offered the town around 30% over the appraised value of the land.

So the withdrawal “is unfortunate for our community, because that would have meant an influx of cash to the tune of $725,000 that could have been used for expanding our recreation opportunities,” he said, adding that the fire department is also looking for funding to purchase a new ladder truck. “The unfortunate part is we will have to look for other ways to accommodate that type of growth in our community.”

The withdrawal of the offer also means there will be no need for a special referendum, which had been called for by residents in the town seeking to block the sale. It was slated for October.

When the purchase agreement between Earl and the town was signed in June, The Post-Star reported that Earl had also been working on a deal to sell his waste management company to Casella Waste Systems.

The connection between Casella and Saratoga Biochar gave some residents cause for alarm. Casella has contracted with Biochar to deliver dried solids taken from wastewater processing plants throughout the state and northeast.

People against this fear both the potential smell and the idea that the biosolids have chemicals and other toxins in it that could be leaked in transit or blown into the air under Biochar's management.

In a previous article by The Post-Star, Gina LeClair, a resident of the town of Moreau said the group is not opposed to business growth within the industrial park, but takes issue with the type of heavy industry, particularly waste management services, that seems to be attracted to the area.

“There are (other types of) businesses. I think we just didn’t make enough effort to find them,” she said. “Why not actively go after companies that are looking for a place that they don’t need the transportation of heavy trucks into their park?”

LeClair moderates the “Not Moreau” Facebook page, which has been a sounding board for the public against Saratoga Biochar Solutions’ move into the area.

Representatives from Twin Bridges could not be reached for comment on the matter.

