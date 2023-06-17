MOREAU — Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling is looking to move into Moreau Industrial Park.

“They’d like to build a maintenance and storage facility,” said Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz during Tuesday’s regular Town Board meeting.

Kusnierz said the facility will be used for maintenance and servicing of vehicles and have a welding area, cart storage and office space. He pointed out that the agreement was only for the purchase of the land, and that any facilities constructed on it would still need to go through the regulatory planning and zoning procedures.

The purchase agreement stated that the facility will meet all town and state code and regulations and be equipped with appropriate water and oil separation system, as well as grit chambers and holding tanks. It will be operating form 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 5 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Kusnierz said the appraised value of the land to be purchased is $565,000. Twin Bridges offered $725,000 for the property, which he said he’d like the board to consider investing into the town’s Parks and Rec Department.

“We’re confined as to what we can raise from taxes,” Kusnierz said in an interview with The Post-Star. “So, I view this as an incredible opportunity for our town for many different reasons.”

All four board members agreed that Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling would likely be a positive presence and a good addition to the industrial park, including Councilman John Donohue, who has been a vocal opponent to the park’s other incoming business, Saratoga Biochar Solutions. Although Donohue agreed that the waste management company would be a good fit for the area, stating that, “It looks like something that we had in mind when we built the industrial park,” he was hesitant to vote for approval without further public discussion.

“With the limited amount of information that was shared here tonight, I can’t see voting ‘yes’ on this,” he said.

Donohue said he’d like more detailed information about the proposed operations of the company, citing that this was the first he’d heard of the company wanting to move into the park. Kusnierz indicated that all board members were provided a copy of the real estate contract, which contained the pertinent information, but Donohue asserted that he never received that document. After the brief exchange, Kusnierz called for a vote to accept a resolution to accept a purchase agreement between the Town Board and Scott T. Earl, owner of Twin Bridges, which passed with Donohue being the only dissenting vote.

Company being bought

Not discussed at the meeting, was the fact that Twin Bridges is being bought as part of a deal between Consolidated Waste Services, LLC, and Casella Waste Systems.

According to a press release issued by Casella, the company signed paperwork to acquire assets of Consolidated Waste Services, LLC and its affiliates, which includes Twin Bridges, for approximately $219 million in cash, on June 9. As previously reported in The Post-Star, Casella Waste Systems is also affiliated with Saratoga Biochar Solutions. “Casella Organics, a subsidiary of the $1 billion publicly traded Casella Waste Systems, is working with Saratoga Biochar Solutions on the Moreau project and has a 10-year, exclusive contract to provide treated human waste from wastewater treatment plants for the plant. Saratoga Biochar wants to turn the waste into a new product it’s calling ‘carbon fertilizer,’” a recent article reads.

The aforementioned incoming Biochar Solutions has been the subject of heated debate amongst several concerned citizen groups. News of the connection between Casella and Twin Bridges drew critical comments on the Facebook page “Not Moreau,” accusing Kusnierz and Twin Bridges of deceiving residents.

Commenters also pointed out that the resolution to enter the purchase agreement is subject to a permissive referendum, meaning any citizen can circulate a petition to challenge the resolution by a special or general election within 30 days of the resolution’s filing.

Supervisor, Casella respond

In an interview Friday, Kusnierz said we was unaware of the purchase agreement between Casella and Twin Bridges while working with the company on the town’s agreement.

“I learned about it when I read it in the paper just like everybody else,” he said.

Kusnierz also pointed out that the resolution voted on and passed during Tuesday’s meeting specifically named Scott T. Earl “or assigns” as the purchaser of the industrial park land.

“Quite frankly, I don’t know that this means that Casella has rights to the sale,” Kusnierz said. “Because it didn’t say Twin Bridges was buying (the land). It said that Scott T. Earl was buying it.”

The phrase “and/or assigns” is used by some real estate investors who intend to sell or assign the property to another buyer that may step into the shoes of the original party to the agreement, but doesn’t necessarily acknowledge an intent to transfer. When contacted by The Post-Star, a representative from Casella said any questions regarding the transfer of the land as part of the deal between Twin Bridges and Casella would need to be fielded by Earl.

“However, due to persistent rumors circulating in Moreau, and amplified in media reports, we would like to clarify that if Casella were to have any future interest in the property that it would only involve the planned hauling and maintenance operations described by Twin Bridges,” Jeff Weld, director of communications for Casella said in an email to The Post-Star. “There is absolutely no connection between the announced purchase agreement between Twin Bridges and Casella and the proposed Saratoga Biochar operations in the town of Moreau.”

No representatives from Twin Bridges could be contacted in time for publication, but Kusnierz said that whatever agreements are come to between the two disposal companies, he trusts the sale being made to Earl.

“I hope that whatever Scott decides to use the property for, he still has a commitment towards creating jobs, economic development, tax revenue, things like that,” he said. “And I’m sure he will.”