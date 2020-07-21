Twiddle to headline sold-out 'Drive-in jam out' at Wood Park

LAKE GEORGE — Twiddle will play a series of drive-in concerts sponsored by the organizers of the Adirondack Independence Music Festival.

The concerts are set to take place on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Charles R. Wood Park, and they sold out just hours after organizers posted a link to buy tickets Monday morning on Facebook.

Organizers announced the "drive-in jam out" last week, but did not release additional details at the time.

"Great job AIMFAM, we sold out two days in less than four hours. Love relentlessly no matter what happens," organizers posted on Facebook after the event sold out.

In a separate post, organizers said the Twiddle shows are the first in a series of drive-in concerts that are being organized throughout the fall. No other events have been announced as of Tuesday.

This is not the first time Twiddle has played at Wood Park.

The band headlined one night of the Adirondack Independence Music Festival in 2018, and shared the stage again in 2017.

Concertgoers will be required to wear a mask whenever they're outside a vehicle, and music will be streamed through each car's FM radio receiver or via a mobile app.