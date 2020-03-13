Twenty people become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony

“When you fill out paperwork, you check off U.S. citizen without even thinking how many other people would like to be citizens of this country,” she said. “At a time when there is a lot of debate and arguing and stuff going on, keep in mind we are so fortunate to be citizens of this great country.”

New citizen Oleg Tsyn was the keynote speaker. When Tsyn was a child, his parents emigrated from Ukraine when it was part of the former Soviet Union. Many immigrants were in the same circumstances as his parents.

“We came here with no money, language — literally the clothes on your back with a dream of a better life,” he said.

His parents took on odd jobs, including work in a supermarket, and saved enough money over time to open a bakery of their own. Because of their hard work, he was able to go to college and then law school. Now, he is an administrative law judge.

All of the new citizens have enjoyed freedoms and opportunities in this country before Friday’s ceremony, Tsyn said.

“There’s one thing none of us have been able to do prior to this moment. This is truly the background of our democracy and that is the ability to vote,” he said.

A reception was held after the ceremony.