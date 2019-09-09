{{featured_button_text}}

The television show that focuses on the hunt for a gangster's buried riches in Warren County will air on the Travel Channel on Tuesday night.

Code of the Wild will chronicle the search for 1930s New York City mobster Dutch Schultz's fortune, rumored to be buried in rural western Warren County.

Producers and the stars of the show were in Stony Creek in April, staying at The Lodge at Harrisburg Lake as Code of the Wild episode was shot.

Stars Cody Keefer and Chris Keefer spent three days on site to search for where Schultz may have stashed his loot before dying.

Travel Channel can be found on Spectrum cable as well as satellite networks. The local episode will first air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Post-Star coverage of the filming can be found here.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

