BOLTON — An unnamed television show recently filmed at The Chateau on the Lake restaurant for a yet- unknown project.
Owner Buddy Foy confirmed Wednesday in a text message that there was some filming, but said there is a confidentiality agreement that prohibits him from saying what network it is and the nature of the show.
He said he would share more details at a later time.
Foy and his wife, Jennifer Silano Foy, opened the restaurant at 15 Allens Alley in August 2013.
The couple formerly had a business in New Jersey, managing online branding for designers before purchasing the 3,500-square-foot building, which was once home to late organist and conductor Hugh Allen Wilson.
The 1.5-acre property has outdoor seating and 12,000 square feet of lawn overlooking Lake George. People can also book rooms for overnight stays.
In 2015, the restaurant was named as one of the top 100 most romantic restaurants on the reservation and review website www.opentable.com.
