TV antennas need to be re-scanned

Anyone who uses an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television will need to re-scan their televisions to continue receiving local programming and emergency alerts.

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Friday that the Federal Communications Commission is requiring nearly 1,000 local television stations to change their broadcast frequencies.

Included are several operating out of the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area, which will impact viewers in the greater-Glens Falls area.

For more information on how to re-scan your television visit tvanswers.org.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

