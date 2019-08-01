{{featured_button_text}}
Turning Point Parade

Revolutionary War-themed paraders march in the Turning Point Parade last August in Schuylerville. The parade returns this Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. 

 Jenn March file photo, Special to The Post-Star

SCHUYLERVILLE — This year is a special year for the village of Schuylerville, with 2019 marking the 25th anniversary of the Turning Point Parade. 

The parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, with thousands of people expected to line the main street. 

The theme of this year's parade is "In the Footprints of History," recognizing the events of 1777, the year Gen. Burgoyne's British forces were defeated in the battles at Saratoga. The events came to be known as "the turning point" of the American Revolution. 

The grand marshals for the parade will be Sean Kelleher, town of Saratoga historian, along with his wife, Debbie Peck Kelleher, and their two children, a local family of well-known re-enactors who will march in authentic period costume. They will lead a contingent of marching bands, historical celebrant groups, community organizations, emergency services, public officials and floats.

In addition to the parade, there will be a Turning Point Festival in Fort Hardy Park on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.  and ending with fireworks at dusk.

For more information, go to the turningpointparade.com.

