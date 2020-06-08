Turning Point Parade and Festival canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHUYLERVILLE — The annual Turning Point Parade and Festival have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event organizers announced Monday.

The decision comes after organizers reviewed guidelines put in place by the state regarding large gatherings and consulted local and state health authorities, said Byron Peregrim, chairman of the Turning Point Parade Committee.

"Based on this guidance and careful consideration, the committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 26th annual Turning Point Parade and the 16th annual Turning Point Festival scheduled for Aug. 1 and 2," Peregrim said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the state slowly begins to reopen after a more than two-month shutdown caused by the virus, which has killed more than 23,000 people in New York, the hardest-hit state in the country.

The Capital Region is expected to begin Phase 3 reopenings next week, but large gatherings aren't expected to be permitted until Phase 4, which is tentatively scheduled to begin later this month.

But even if the region gains Phase 4 clearance from the state, it likely won't be without restrictions in place aimed at reducing crowd density and requiring social distancing of at least 6 feet.