Tuesday's Common Council meeting, public hearing, on city's YouTube channel

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council meeting scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, starting with a public hearing on the city's police reform plan, will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Any member of the public wishing to comment or pose a question during the public hearing or public comment portions of the meeting may do so via text message, according to city officials.

Members of the public should not attempt to log on to the Zoom call that is mentioned in the meeting agenda, officials said in a news release on Monday.

