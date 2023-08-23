From a press release: Tube feeding is seen as a potential treatment for children with neurodevelopment disorders. A study from The Office for People with Developmental Disabilities’ Institute for Basic Research (IBR) found that tube feeding improved weight gain in children with growth failure.

Led by geneticist and psychiatrist Gholson Lyon, the research team studied 61 children with a high chance of growth failure, with weight and height so low, they were at risk of “failure-to-thrive.” The team’s analysis of nine children who received tube feeding found it to be effective in improving weight gain and caregiving.

“The recommended intervention for failure to thrive in the NAA10-related syndrome offers hope for children who experience this rare genetic condition,” Commissioner for the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Kerri Neifeld said in the release.

Based on the study’s findings, the authors recommend that if children with NAA10-related neurodevelopmental syndrome fail to thrive past one year of age, the possibility of tube-feeding to avoid prolonged growth failure should be considered, according to the IBR press release. The study was funded in part by OPWDD and the National Institutes of Health.