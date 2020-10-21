Trump formally endorses Stefanik

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has praised U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik many times, but on Wednesday he formally endorsed the Republican from Schuylerville for reelection Nov. 3.

He did so in a tweet: “Congresswoman @EliseStefanik is doing a terrific job for New York! She fiercely defends us and exposes the Radical Left’s lies! Strong on our Second Amendment, Vets, Military and New York Law Enforcement, Elise has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #NY21”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m honored to be endorsed by President Donald Trump for reelection,” Stefanik in a statement. “The vast majority of North Country voters support President Trump for reelection. Every week, I talk with voters all across the district who are excited to vote for Republican candidates on Election Day, and the energy up and down the ticket is historic. North Country voters know that both the president and I support the Constitution, the Second Amendment and our brave law enforcement.”

Presidential challenger Joe Biden endorsed fellow Democrat Tedra Cobb of Canton for the North Country congressional seat last week. Stefanik criticized them in her statement.