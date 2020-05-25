Trudeau Institute in Adirondacks studies COVID-19 while helping local hospital

“The shortage of PPE has been one of the great concerns of the health care industry, and of first responders,” Getman said. “It’s a significant relief to have this fantastic resource of international renown just down the road.”

She described the collaboration as a “game changer” for the hospital. Because of the chemical deliveries, the hospital has been able to test all of its staff as well as residents of the Mercy Living Center in Tupper Lake, she said.

“Expansion of testing has been the number-one concern across our community — and within our organization as well, so we can get better data,” Getman said. “We really need to be able to track and trend what is happening within our community and compare that to the expectations, and make any changes we need to make.”

Kuki said the PPE decontamination and the chemical reagent manufacturing together use only about six of the institute’s 60 staff members, and not its Ph.D. scientists, which means it can do these things without taking away from its research.

In both cases, he said, the collaborations were spurred by Trudeau Institute staff who live in this community and bought the two institutions together.