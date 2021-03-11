Truck runs off road into Hudson River in Stony Creek; driver taken to hospital

STONY CREEK — Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV that went off the road in Stony Creek and onto the frozen-over Hudson River on Thursday morning.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the driver was taken to Glens Falls Hospital.

The accident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Stony Creek Road just west of 1000 Acres Ranch.

The driver of the BMW SUV was traveling west on Warrensburg Road when the vehicle crossed over the double solid line and into the Hudson River, according to officials at the scene.

The river appeared to be mostly covered with ice. Scattered debris could be seen on the river and some along the side of the road.

The vehicle was removed from the water and towed from the scene.

A state Department of Environmental Conservation representative was also present.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

