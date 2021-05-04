Truck mechanical issue ruled out in crash that killed two pedestrians in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Investigators have ruled out any mechanical issue with the tractor-trailer that struck and killed two pedestrians in Warrensburg last month, but are still looking into what may have caused the crash.

Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau said the vehicle has been examined and they have not found anything. The investigation is ongoing.

“I can’t give a time frame on when we’ll have everything completed,” he said.

The crash took place at about 1:15 p.m. on April 23 at the intersection of Richards Avenue and Main Street next to Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Warrensburg Health Center.

RuthAnn Angle 75, of North Manchester, Indiana and her niece, 33-year-old Dana Kaplan-Angle, of Brooklyn, were killed after being struck by a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer combination belonging to W. Cooking Trucking and Logging.

James Flynn, 46, of Queensbury, was turning left onto Main Street from Richards Avenue when he struck the group of pedestrians. A third person, Robert Dowling, of Brooklyn, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}