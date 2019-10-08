HARTFORD — A crash that involved a dumptruck closed Route 196 for several hours on Tuesday.
No serious injuries were reported in the 7:15 a.m. collision near Hinds Road.
A dumptruck towing a trailer went off Route 196, and efforts to get it back on the road were taking hours. Route 196 near Hinds Road remained closed as of 12:30 p.m., and there was no estimated time for it to reopen.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, but no further details were immediately available.
