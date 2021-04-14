Truck crash closes southbound Northway lanes at Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK — A crash in Clifton Park snarled traffic on the Northway on Wednesday morning.

A truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck the Sitterly Road overpass between Exit 9 and Exit 8A on the Northway.

New York State Department of Transportation Region 1 Director Patrick Barnes said in a Wednesday morning statement that bridge inspectors were on the scene evaluating the extent of the damage.

The southbound lanes of the Northway were closed between Exit 10 and Exit 8A, as was the Sitterly Road Bridge. Traffic is being diverted off the Northway onto Exit 10.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are actively working to address the situation in cooperation with state police, and encourage travelers to avoid this area while the inspection and repairs take place,” he said in a news release.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

The crash is being investigated.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports that repairs to the overpass will take about three weeks, according to a news release from the Shenendehowa Central School District. Also, Exit 9W and 9E will be closed for the duration of the repair period.

Check back for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0