Troy woman killed in moped crash in Schroon

SCHROON — A Troy woman was killed Friday when her stopped moped was hit from behind by a pickup truck in Schroon on Route 9.

Jane M. Whitehouse, 64, was waiting to turn onto Ceder Hill Road from Route 9 when her moped was struck from behind by 61-year-old George C. Reeves of Schroon at approximately 5:50 p.m., according to a State Police news release issued Monday morning.

Whitehouse was thrown from her moped and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Essex County coroner, police said.

No arrests have been made in relation to the crash, police said. State Police would not say if any tickets were issued at the scene.

"We do not release information on tickets any longer," a State Police spokesman said in an email.

An autopsy will be conducted at the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

