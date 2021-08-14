 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy woman hurt in three-car crash in Easton
0 comments

Troy woman hurt in three-car crash in Easton

{{featured_button_text}}

EASTON — A Troy woman was injured in a three-car crash that happened on Saturday morning in Easton.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 29 and State Route 40. Sabrina M. Devine, 28, had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, according to a news release.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

Agencies that assisted at the scene included state police, the Easton-Greenwich Fire Rescue Squad and the Middle Falls and Greenwich fire departments.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News