Troy woman hurt in three-car crash in Easton

EASTON — A Troy woman was injured in a three-car crash that happened on Saturday morning in Easton.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 29 and State Route 40. Sabrina M. Devine, 28, had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, according to a news release.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation.
Agencies that assisted at the scene included state police, the Easton-Greenwich Fire Rescue Squad and the Middle Falls and Greenwich fire departments.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
