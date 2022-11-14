Troy man still missing seven years after Horicon hunting trip

HORICON — Tom Messick went out hunting on Lily Pond near Brant Lake with seven others on Nov. 15, 2015, and vanished without a trace. Tuesday marks seven years since his disappearance.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Queensbury is now the lead agency handling the case and Investigator John Deyette said it remains cold and unsolved.

"It's still open, but we haven't had any developments over the years," he said.

The 82nd Airborne Division ex-paratrooper lost one of his eyes in his early 20s because of an explosion and was also half deaf. Messick, of Troy, and three other older men were told to remain stationary while the game was driven toward them.

"Speaking with different family members, different members had listed different health issues he had and some said he was an avid hunter and walker while others said he could barely walk in the woods and they usually have him sit in a stationary spot, so it was kind of contradiction of different friends and family that were with him," Deyette said.

The group of hunters searched with forest rangers until 7 p.m. and the search was picked up the following morning by more than 13 different search and rescue agencies.

Over 300 people searched for Messick in the days after his disappearance.

Deyette was one of the people searching for Messick the day following his disappearance.

"We had all the other agencies involved and we were just doing grid searches trying to figure out where he might have gone. We were trying to figure out if he had wandered off and, if he did, what direction he may have gone," he said.

In total, 7.3 miles of forest was searched and 29 miles were walked with dogs trying to track Messick or any of his belongings, such as a walkie-talkie or rifle. After days of searching, no clues were found.

"The case is still open and if anyone has tips on his disappearance it's not too late to call them in. He hasn't been declared deceased and it will remain an active investigation regardless if he is still alive or dead," he said.

Anyone with tips regarding Messick's disappearance should contact the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 518-583-7000.

A group that is making a documentary on Messick's disappearance will be placing a cross with a small plaque on the tree that marks his last known position to memorialize Messick.