Tropical storm hits region; power outages reported
Tropical storm hits region; power outages reported

Rain

Drivers plow through inches of rain on Fifth Avenue in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Isaisis churned up the East Coast dropping several inches of rain flooding streets and low-lying areas.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

About 6,000 National Grid customers in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are currently without power as strong storm moves through the area.

The majority of the outages are being reported in Saratoga County in the Clifton Park, Charlton and Galway areas. About 5,800 outages were reproted.

Warren County had 1,555 customers without electricity on the eastern shore of Lake George which has since been restored. Sporadic power outages were reported throughout Washington County with several dozen in the Cambridge area. Restoration times were expected in the early evening.

A tree was reported down on Warren Street near the Glens Falls and Queensbury line. 

Tropical Storm Isaias is moving up the coast. The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for southeastern Warren County and central Washington County until 7:45 p.m. There is the potential for flooding in small streams and creeks and poor drainage areas. A flash flood watch is in place until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Some places may receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches possible in isolated areas. Rainfall rates of an inch an hour are possible Tuesday evening and overnight.

A tornado watch was in effect until 9 p.m. for a large part of the Capital Region, but was canceled at about 5:25 p.m.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 mph. Damaging winds are possible which may result in isolated power outages.

Once the storm moves out on Wednesday, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s will return for the remainder of the week.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

