Tropical storm hits region; power outages reported

About 6,000 National Grid customers in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are currently without power as strong storm moves through the area.

The majority of the outages are being reported in Saratoga County in the Clifton Park, Charlton and Galway areas. About 5,800 outages were reproted.

Warren County had 1,555 customers without electricity on the eastern shore of Lake George which has since been restored. Sporadic power outages were reported throughout Washington County with several dozen in the Cambridge area. Restoration times were expected in the early evening.

A tree was reported down on Warren Street near the Glens Falls and Queensbury line.

Tropical Storm Isaias is moving up the coast. The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for southeastern Warren County and central Washington County until 7:45 p.m. There is the potential for flooding in small streams and creeks and poor drainage areas. A flash flood watch is in place until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Some places may receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches possible in isolated areas. Rainfall rates of an inch an hour are possible Tuesday evening and overnight.