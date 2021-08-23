Trooper who died in Great Sacandaga Lake identified

State police have released the name of the trooper who died on Sunday during a marine detail on Great Sacandaga Lake.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. at the boat launch in Fulton County. Trooper James J. Monda, 45, went into the water and did not resurface, according to a news release. He was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville, where he died.

Monda had been with state police since September 2002. He served most of his career in Troop G. He was assigned to Troop B for nearly a year following field training, before returning to Troop G. His last assignment was at the Princetown station.

Monda, who lives in Schenectady County, is survived by his fiancee, mother and father.

