Trooper saves woman using Narcan who overdosed
Trooper saves woman using Narcan who overdosed

WILTON — A State Police trooper helped save a woman who had overdosed in her car at the Cumberland Farms in Wilton.

Police had received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. about an unresponsive female in a car at the convenience store at the corner of Route 9 and Daniels Road.

Trooper Kyle Parkes responded to the scene. He initially went into the store, but was directed by people inside to go to the car, which was parked outside. He attempted multiple times to wake up the woman, according to State Police spokesman Kerra Burns.

Parkes then administered Narcan. He ran back to his car to get a defibrillator and another dose, when the woman initially did not appear to respond.

Trooper Taylor Salaway also arrived at the scene to assist and at that point, the woman became responsive, Burns said.

The woman was transported to Saratoga Hospital for further treatment. Her condition was not available.

