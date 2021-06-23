Trolley service restored, thanks to $40,000 agreement

LAKE GEORGE — Trolley service has been restored, thanks to a $40,000 agreement between Greater Glens Falls Transit and the Capital District Transit Authority.

Under the agreement, approved Tuesday by the Glens Falls Common Council, the Albany-based transit system will send at least one driver north a day to operate the famous red trolleys, said Scott Sopczyk, director of Greater Glens Falls Transit.

“Over the course of the week, there are four shifts that will be filled. So, there’ll be at least one (driver) a day, but sometimes there will be two or three, depending on the day of the week,” he said.

The agreement, which will be paid using federal CARES Act funding, will allow the transit system to run a full trolley schedule this season.

Daily trolley service is scheduled to resume this weekend.

Weekend trolley service, which started last month, has been operating on a reduced schedule because of a lack of drivers. The last trolley currently departs Lake George village at 6 p.m., around four hours earlier than normal.

But under the agreement, service will be extended until 10 p.m., Scopczyk said.