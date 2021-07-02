Triumph and turmoil: Telling the story of the founding of the Adirondack Park Agency

Brad Edmondson, a self-professed writer on boring subjects like demographics and corporate governance, turned out to be the perfect person to write a book on the creation of the Adirondack Park Agency.
He had already done much of the groundwork in the early 2000s, working under a foundation grant to conduct oral history interviews with key figures in the formation of the agency.
That meant, as the agency's 50th anniversary approached in 2021 and the leaders of Adirondack Experience (the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake) were considering ways to commemorate the event, Edmondson had in hand the research for a book.
He also had the ability, honed through decades of "writing on things that make people's eyes glaze over," to bring dull subjects to life. The trick, he said, is to dive into the ambitions and struggles of the human beings involved in the process while slipping in the dry but necessary details, such as the minimum acreage of lots in the land use classifications of the Adirondack Park Agency Act.
It worked.
Edmondson's book, "A Wild Idea (How the Environmental Movement Tamed the Adirondacks)," is an engrossing look at the wealthy Adirondack residents, ambitious politicians and zealous environmentalists who came together at a time when the country was ready for bold action to conserve wild land. Working under a tight deadline and with almost no budget, they threw together perhaps the strictest set of zoning regulations in the country on large tracts of private property.
Behind the scenes
For those who lived through the period in the early 1970s when the Park Agency was being proposed and put together, the book is a revelatory look behind the scenes. At the time, opponents of the effort decried the secrecy that surrounded it, accusing members of the Temporary Study Commission on the Future of the Adirondacks, who had been appointed by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, of consulting with environmental advocates while shutting out local political and business leaders.
"A Wild Idea" confirms that behavior, and reveals, too, the reason for it — that the creators of the APA believed local people had little to offer.
After a hearing in the winter of 1973 in Saranac Lake, Edmondson writes, Richard Lawrence pulled over on his drive home to help Peter Paine, who had slid into a ditch. Lawrence and Paine were instrumental in putting the APA together, and Lawrence, who worked as a lawyer in New York City but lived in Elizabethtown, became the agency's first chairman.
The hearing had been raucous, with local people expressing their displeasure.
"Don't worry about the locals," Paine remembered Lawrence telling him. "It's good for the animals to exercise their vocal cords."
COVID interruption
One disappointment of "A Wild Idea" is that the story of the agency's early years of operation and the growth of a grassroots opposition is not told. The story of the APA's pioneers, who tromped for months through woods and swamps to create maps of the park, is richly detailed, but the book stops shortly after the agency is created.
Leading opposition figures like Frank Casier, a developer from Saranac Lake, are introduced early on in a way that seems to foreshadow greater involvement later, but that doesn't materialize.
The reason for the book's lack of a second act is that, in the spring of 2020, Edmondson's research was interrupted by the pandemic. With some crucial questions still unanswered, he had to bring the narrative to a close at an earlier date than he had intended.
But, since he has done most of the research already, a second book that continues the story is largely "in the can," he said. He expects to have it published in about two years.
First, though, he is writing a script based on "A Wild Idea" for a documentary scheduled to air in October on Mountain Lakes PBS.
A major character in the second book will be Robert Flacke, the agency's second chairman, a businessman and local politician from Lake George who worked to improve the APA's relations with local people, Edmondson said.
"A Wild Idea" shows the near-fanatic devotion to the wilderness cause of people like George Davis, a graduate student from Cornell, and Clarence Petty, a forest ranger who had grown up outside of Saranac Lake. Together, they did much of the groundwork that formed the foundation of the APA Act.
In Flacke's view, Davis and Petty and the other visionaries who created the APA should not have gone to work for the agency after it had been established and begun to function as a state bureaucracy.
But those details, of the APA's reception among Adirondack communities and its struggles for legitimacy, will have to wait for Edmondson's sequel.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.