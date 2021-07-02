Triumph and turmoil: Telling the story of the founding of the Adirondack Park Agency

One disappointment of "A Wild Idea" is that the story of the agency's early years of operation and the growth of a grassroots opposition is not told. The story of the APA's pioneers, who tromped for months through woods and swamps to create maps of the park, is richly detailed, but the book stops shortly after the agency is created.

Leading opposition figures like Frank Casier, a developer from Saranac Lake, are introduced early on in a way that seems to foreshadow greater involvement later, but that doesn't materialize.

The reason for the book's lack of a second act is that, in the spring of 2020, Edmondson's research was interrupted by the pandemic. With some crucial questions still unanswered, he had to bring the narrative to a close at an earlier date than he had intended.

But, since he has done most of the research already, a second book that continues the story is largely "in the can," he said. He expects to have it published in about two years.

First, though, he is writing a script based on "A Wild Idea" for a documentary scheduled to air in October on Mountain Lakes PBS.