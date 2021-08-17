Tribute to late drummer Freddy Blood planned in Queensbury

Jackson-Kingsley in a Facebook post talked about how much she loved Blood as a mentor and how honored she was to be a part of the celebration.

“Please let’s show the love for the wonderful Freddy Blood. He gave a lot to the music community for so many years,” she wrote.

A buffet of summer staples like sliders, mac n’ cheese, salads and cake will be provided along with a cash bar. She is also passing out custom memory cards for people to share their thoughts about her dad, to be read by the band.

Blood owned a drum shop and teaching studio in the city near Griffin’s house, and when drumming superstars of the day like Max Roach and Gene Krupa would come to play in the area, he’d get them to visit and wow his students, Wilcox said in a previous interview.

From Blood’s mentoring, Wilcox, who McArthur said can’t attend, would go on to drum with Meat Loaf, Utopia and Hall & Oates.

McArthur said she also recorded a verbal tribute to her dad, saying she didn’t think she’d be able to say the words at the event.

Griffin said it was an easy decision to help McArthur pull off the memorial event.