Tribute to late drummer Freddy Blood planned in Queensbury

The daughter of the charismatic Glens Falls man who put the city on the map when it comes to drumming has planned a music-filled tribute to her dad on Saturday at the Glens Falls Elks Club in Queensbury.
Freddy Blood, who played with national stars like Vinnie Falcone and taught local kids like Willie Wilcox to become stars of the their own, died in June 2020 at age 91.
The eccentric, outgoing man who later in life always wore a captain’s hat was memorialized on the front page of The Post-Star last summer, and McArthur, who lives in Florida, said that provided her with the closure she needed.
“He didn’t get the old-person obit, he got the front page at a time when Donald Trump was trending,” she said. “It gave me such peace and closure.”
But it wasn’t enough for his local friends and former students, she said.
The texts and requests for a celebration of life in Glens Falls kept coming in the months after his death, and with help from friend and Elks Club member Mark Griffin, it’s becoming a reality.
“They’re asking for it. They didn’t get the closure I got from the article — and they want it,” McArthur said, her voice cracking followed by an apology for crying.
Bluesy jazz will be playing with a drum beat from former student Fred Tripp and vocals from Mildred Jackson-Kingsley, who performed years ago with Blood in Saratoga Springs. McArthur said other area musicians are welcome to bring their gear and jam.
Jackson-Kingsley in a Facebook post talked about how much she loved Blood as a mentor and how honored she was to be a part of the celebration.
“Please let’s show the love for the wonderful Freddy Blood. He gave a lot to the music community for so many years,” she wrote.
A buffet of summer staples like sliders, mac n’ cheese, salads and cake will be provided along with a cash bar. She is also passing out custom memory cards for people to share their thoughts about her dad, to be read by the band.
Blood owned a drum shop and teaching studio in the city near Griffin’s house, and when drumming superstars of the day like Max Roach and Gene Krupa would come to play in the area, he’d get them to visit and wow his students, Wilcox said in a previous interview.
From Blood’s mentoring, Wilcox, who McArthur said can’t attend, would go on to drum with Meat Loaf, Utopia and Hall & Oates.
McArthur said she also recorded a verbal tribute to her dad, saying she didn’t think she’d be able to say the words at the event.
Griffin said it was an easy decision to help McArthur pull off the memorial event.
“I worked with Freddy in the early ‘80s. he gave my son drum lessons. He used to ride a bike with Lisa on the back when she was a baby, and always swung into the driveway to say hi,” he said. "Lisa was grieving for her dad. I just wanted to help where I could to ease the burden.”
Although McArthur sent out personal invitations to many who knew Blood, she said it is open to the public, though she’s asking people to RSVP to 813-846-1101 to allow her an approximate head count.
Though his death was tough, especially during the isolation of COVID, McArthur said the outpouring of love for her dad has made it easier, including a special gift from a former student now living in Colorado.
McArthur said her dad loved making connections and bringing out the best in people, and this former student, who despite telling her he never continued with the drums, still had two specially made membership cards her dad made for former students to make them feel important.
“I’m bringing them to the party, along with his captain’s hat,” she said, adding how great hearing from all these former students has been. “You literally have 70-year-old men who still feel like kids when they talk about Freddy Blood.”