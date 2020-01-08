Tribute to a Hero concert to mark 15 years since Marine was wounded in Iraq

GLENS FALLS — They're throwing a patriotic shindig of country music and surprise guests in February at the Charles R. Wood Theater to celebrate former Marine Sgt. Eddie Ryan's "Alive Date."

It was on Ryan's third combat tour in Iraq in 2005 that he was seriously wounded by two bullets shot into his head, one right over his eye and into his brain, from friendly fire.

“The Marine Corps flew us to Germany to say goodbye to Eddie,” said his dad, Chris Ryan in an earlier interview. “But they stabilized him and flew him back to Bethesda (Maryland). After 16 months of hospitals, he’s been getting better and better. They called him the ’Miracle Marine.’”

And every year since, Ryan and his family, who have a home in Lake George, and the community have celebrated another year of living.

Slated for Feb. 15, the Tribute to a Hero celebration concert features country band Tink Bennett and the Tailor Made Band, paying tribute to Ryan, his military service and his family.

Tink Bennett and the Tailor Made Band have been performing for over 30 years, opening for national acts like Lady Antebellum, Charlie Daniels, Josh Thompson, Sammy Kershaw and Molly Hatchett.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}