Saladin in court

David Saladin, left, appears in Queensbury Town Court in March to answer charges he sexually abused two girls at a day care center where he worked.

 Don Lehman

QUEENSBURY — The former day care worker who faces charges for allegedly sexually abusing two children where he worked is claiming police fabricated at least part of his alleged confession and that he was questioned without being read his rights, court records show.

David L. Saladin, 49, of Hudson Falls, is scheduled to stand trial starting Aug. 20 on a five-count indictment that includes three felony sexual abuse counts and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

He stands accused of fondling two children at the home day care business in Queensbury where he worked, an indictment alleging the incidents happened between November 2017 and February 2018.

Saladin was arrested for two of the alleged incidents in February 2018, and the grand jury indictment added charges for a third accusation. He is accused of molesting one 6-year-old girl on two occasions and a 4-year-old once.

Warren County sheriff's officers said Saladin was helping care for the children in the basement of the home used by Child Care at Willow's Bend when he allegedly sexually abused them.

Police said Saladin confessed when questioned, but his lawyer, William Montgomery, has asked Warren County Judge John Hall to hold a pretrial hearing to challenge the admissibility of any statements he made.

As part of Montgomery's motion, Saladin gave a sworn affidavit in which he wrote: "I did not knowingly and voluntarily waive my Miranda rights (to legal counsel)," and that police "notes" about what he said "were not accurate."

Police said the questioning was videotaped, but that video has not been released publicly.

Court records filed in recent weeks show that Saladin, who the children called "Mr. Dave," also took pictures of the children while they were alone with him, but there were no charges filed alleging any of them were illegal or inappropriate.

Saladin is free on bail pending pretrial hearings July 16. He has rejected a plea deal offer that would require him to serve 6 years in state prison and 10 years on parole after a guilty plea to at least one felony.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

