Trial for suspect in crash that killed Horicon businessman set for January

QUEENSBURY — An Onondaga County man accused of leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed into a Horicon man's truck, killing him, will face a jury in January, after the judge rejected a motion to dismiss the murder charge.

The trial for Skyler B. Crouse, 32, has been scheduled to start on Jan. 10, 2022 in Warren County Court.

Crouse is accused of leading police on a chase on the Northway that reached speeds of 111 mph. The pursuit ended after Crouse got off Exit 25 and crashed into the truck of Joseph Turcotte, causing it to flip over. Turcotte, a local boat builder, was killed.

Crouse ran from the scene but was taken into custody a short time later. He told police he was “insane” and on drugs and was late for a birthday party.

He was under the influence of nine different substances at the time of the crash, according to court records. They included alcohol, cocaine, the opioid fentanyl, marijuana and prescription drugs. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%, court records showed.

Crouse is facing a 13-count indictment, including the top count of second-degree murder. His lawyer, Dan VanHee, had sought to dismiss that charge because he claimed officers caused the crash by deploying tire deflation devices — also known as “spike strips.”