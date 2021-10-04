Trial for suspect in crash that killed Horicon businessman set for January

QUEENSBURY — An Onondaga County man accused of leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed into a Horicon man's truck, killing him, will face a jury in January, after the judge rejected a motion to dismiss the murder charge.
The trial for Skyler B. Crouse, 32, has been scheduled to start on Jan. 10, 2022 in Warren County Court.
Crouse is accused of leading police on a chase on the Northway that reached speeds of 111 mph. The pursuit ended after Crouse got off Exit 25 and crashed into the truck of Joseph Turcotte, causing it to flip over. Turcotte, a local boat builder, was killed.
Crouse ran from the scene but was taken into custody a short time later. He told police he was “insane” and on drugs and was late for a birthday party.
He was under the influence of nine different substances at the time of the crash, according to court records. They included alcohol, cocaine, the opioid fentanyl, marijuana and prescription drugs. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%, court records showed.
Crouse is facing a 13-count indictment, including the top count of second-degree murder. His lawyer, Dan VanHee, had sought to dismiss that charge because he claimed officers caused the crash by deploying tire deflation devices — also known as “spike strips.”
VanHee wrote in his motion he did not believe the evidence was sufficient to support the murder charge. In addition, he said the grand jury was not given information about the effect spike strips can have on a driver's ability to control a vehicle.
Judge Robert Smith disagreed with the argument, saying that, according to case law, a grand jury does not have to be presented with information about every conceivable line of defense that may be offered.
Prosecutors did have a state police expert testify that, after Crouse’s vehicle hit the spike strip, it continued at a speed of around 100 mph and was able to stay in its lane as the road curved.
Crouse rejected a plea deal that would have carried a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison.
The case was originally scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 17, 2020. However, the state on Nov. 14 suspended all jury trials because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Crouse has said he lives in Nedrow, a hamlet in Onondaga County near Syracuse. He initially listed his address as Akwesasne, which is in the Mohawk Nation territory on the New York-Canada border.
