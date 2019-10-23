QUEENSBURY — The former Warrensburg Town Board member and part-time ceremonial police officer who has been accused of sexually abusing three boys will stand trial starting Nov. 12 unless a plea deal is reached Thursday.
Dean G. Ackley was in Warren County Court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing, at which a plea deal offer was discussed and Ackley was given until Thursday afternoon to accept it before it was withdrawn.
The offer requires him to plead guilty to a felony criminal sexual act charge, misdemeanor sexual abuse charge and serve 2 years in state prison to be followed by 8 years on parole. He would also have to register as a sex offender.
Ackley's lawyer, Julie Garcia, said her client wanted an additional day to think it over, and Hall adjourned the case until 2 p.m. Thursday.
Ackley faces up to 25 years in state prison on the weightiest charge against him, first-degree criminal sexual act.
"If you are found guilty of some of these charges, not all of them, you can be sentenced to more time in prison," County Judge John Hall told Ackley.
He has pleaded not guilty to four felonies and 17 misdemeanors for alleged sex acts with underage boys as young as 14, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act for accusations of forcible sexual assault of one teen. He was initially arrested in connection with one boy’s accusations in May, and three others came forward claiming he provided them alcohol and/or sexually abused them.
He was then charged last month with 10 misdemeanor criminal contempt charges for going to Warrensburg High School when orders of protection for the alleged victims barred him from doing so.
Ackley, 60, of Warrensburg, is being held in Warren County Jail without bail pending Thursday's hearing.
Ackley was on the Warrensburg Town Board for 16 years, serving as deputy town supervisor for several years in the early 2000s, before he lost a re-election bid in 2011.
He also worked for Warren County in a number of departments in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Sheriff’s Office in the early 1990s as a “special” officer in the department’s mounted unit for parades and other occasions.
He later worked in the county Parks and Recreation and Buildings and Grounds departments, before he left the county’s employ.
Ackley operates Direct Deposit Bottle Redemption Center on Main Street in Warrensburg.
