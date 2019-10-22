{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- Jury selection began Monday in the case of a Kingsbury teen who has been accused of raping a young woman.

Logan W. Bump, 18, has been indicted on a first-degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a woman who was too intoxicated by alcohol to consent to sex. He has pleaded not guilty.

The rape happened Jan. 20 at a home on Vaughn Road where an underage drinking party was held. Bump was arrested two weeks later by Washington County sheriff's officers.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan is presiding over the case. Bump is being represented by William Montgomery, while Washington County Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rathbun is prosecuting the case.

The trial is expected to last at least several days.

Bump faces up to 25 years in state prison if convicted.

