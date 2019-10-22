FORT EDWARD -- Jury selection began Monday in the case of a Kingsbury teen who has been accused of raping a young woman.
Logan W. Bump, 18, has been indicted on a first-degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a woman who was too intoxicated by alcohol to consent to sex. He has pleaded not guilty.
The rape happened Jan. 20 at a home on Vaughn Road where an underage drinking party was held. Bump was arrested two weeks later by Washington County sheriff's officers.
You have free articles remaining.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan is presiding over the case. Bump is being represented by William Montgomery, while Washington County Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rathbun is prosecuting the case.
The trial is expected to last at least several days.
Bump faces up to 25 years in state prison if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.