Tri-County United Way to hold second annual 'The Race for the Rest of Us'

GLENS FALLS — Tri-County United Way will hold its second annual 0.5K, also known as “The Race for the Rest of Us,” in City Park on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration includes an event T-shirt, an 0.5K sticker, free fair food, activities for the kids, dog training tips and an opportunity to win team and costume contests with prizes. Music in the gazebo and a beer garden hosted by The Queensbury Hotel and Mean Max are planned.

The family fun and COVID-safe day will also allow the public to meet United Way’s nonprofit member agencies who are working to help the community recover from the pandemic, according to a news release.

This fundraising event will directly benefit United Way’s Kids with Packs program, which provides school supplies to students in need at 12 local school districts.

Donations will also go to United Way’s partner agencies, including Family Service Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, Adirondack Samaritan Counseling Center, the Senior Center of Kingsbury and Fort Edward, the Greater Glens Falls Senior Citizens Center, Catholic Charities of Saratoga of Warren & Washington Counties, the Salvation Army and Nearcare.