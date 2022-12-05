Tri-County United Way seeks public's help to celebrate 100th anniversary

QUEENSBURY — Tri-County United Way is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023 and looking for the public's help.
The organization is compiling photos and written testaments that showcase the community’s generosity and the organization’s ongoing commitment to Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.
"If you, or someone you know, has a bit of our history that you are willing to share with our community, we encourage you to connect with us. All of you have allowed us the opportunity to better our community over the past century. We want to hear how the Tri County United Way has made an impact in your lives," a news release states.
Call 518-793-3136 or email lminer@tricountyunitedway.org to contribute to the 100th anniversary celebration.