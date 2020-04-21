Tri-County United Way ready to distribute funds from COVID-19 Community Response Fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Tri-County United Way has said it is ready to distribute funds from its COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

The money will go to its nonprofit partners and service providers that deal the most with people affected by the ongoing pandemic.

According to Kathy Tolstrup, the senior director at Tri-County United Way, $20,000 has been raised so far. Tolstrup said the agency didn’t have a set goal in mind before starting distribution.

“It’s an ongoing situation where we’re going to continue collecting funds and then distributing them to the organizations who help people most affected by the crisis,” Tolstrup said. “We felt we had enough, and we only released our application last Thursday and already have received a handful back. We’ve set up a review committee that will meet twice a week to determine to whom we release the funds as long as it’s feasible.”

Tolstrup said examples of places that have and can apply for the funds are mental health agencies, the Salvation Army and food pantries.

Most of the contributions so far have come from individuals.