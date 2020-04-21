Tri-County United Way ready to distribute funds from COVID-19 Community Response Fund

QUEENSBURY — Tri-County United Way has said it is ready to distribute funds from its COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
The money will go to its nonprofit partners and service providers that deal the most with people affected by the ongoing pandemic.
According to Kathy Tolstrup, the senior director at Tri-County United Way, $20,000 has been raised so far. Tolstrup said the agency didn’t have a set goal in mind before starting distribution.
“It’s an ongoing situation where we’re going to continue collecting funds and then distributing them to the organizations who help people most affected by the crisis,” Tolstrup said. “We felt we had enough, and we only released our application last Thursday and already have received a handful back. We’ve set up a review committee that will meet twice a week to determine to whom we release the funds as long as it’s feasible.”
Tolstrup said examples of places that have and can apply for the funds are mental health agencies, the Salvation Army and food pantries.
Most of the contributions so far have come from individuals.
“We haven’t had the benefit of approaching businesses as much yet,” Tolstrup said. “We’re seeing a lot of generous folks stepping up. If we can engage more folks as well as more businesses to contribute, that would be beneficial.”
Irving Tissue’s donation of paper products to the response fund was “enthusiastically received” by more than 30 food pantries in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties about two weeks ago, Tolstrup said.
Pete Klaiber, director of the Hartford Food Pantry, said his pantry couldn’t meet all the needs without the Tri-County United Way and others’ donations.
“We can supplement (people’s) needs with what we have to offer, allowing them to spend more of their limited resources on food, housing, medicine and utilities, to name a few,” Klaiber said.
Judge David Krogmann, the president of Tri-County United Way’s board, said the agency wants to help its partners emerge from the crisis stronger. But everyone must remember, he cautioned, that it’s only the beginning, and needs will continue to evolve and grow.
Those interested in contributing to the response fund may do so at www.tricountyunitedway.org. Those groups interested in receiving funding may apply online at www.tricountyunitedway.org/covid-19-community-response-fund/.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
