QUEENSBURY — Tri-County United Way has announced the appointment of two new board members to its board of directors and the full slate of board members for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Joining the board of directors are Courtney Haskins and Maureen Ginter-Grabowski.
“We are excited to have these new board members join us in our endeavor to have a greater impact in the tri-county community.” said Duane Vaughn, executive director of Tri-County United Way, in a news release. “I welcome the new board members who will add to the diversity of professional expertise and bring a passion to service the residents of Washington, Warren and northern Saratoga counties.”
Haskins is a partner at McPhillips, Fitzgerald & Cullum LLP. Before joining the firm, Haskins practiced in New York City where she successfully represented clients in pursuing and defending their claims in jury trials, mediation, arbitration and at the appellate court level.
Haskins graduated from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 2007, cum laude, and Dean’s List. She is also a 2004 graduate of New York University where she graduated magna cum laude, a Founder’s Day Award recipient and holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management.
You have free articles remaining.
Maureen Ginter-Grabowski is the branch manager/licensed loan originator for Homestead Funding Corp. She has worked in the mortgage industry for nearly 20 years.
Ginter-Grabowski lives in Glens Falls, having moved here from Saratoga Springs, but grew up in White Plains. She moved to the area in 1988. Since relocating to the area three years ago, she’s lived in every one of the tri-counties under the Tri-County United Way banner. Ginter-Grabowski has run an indoor golf tournament every year for United Way and the Ronald McDonald House. Since starting the tournament in 2011, the effort has raised over $1 million.
The slate of board members for 2019-2020 is:
- Judge David Krogmann, board president, retired state Supreme Court justice
- Zack Moore, 1st vice president, Queensbury Hotel managing partner
- Mickey Orta, 2nd vice president, NBT Wealth Management, senior vice president
- Brian Corcoran, treasurer, The Post-Star, publisher
- Kara Lais, secretary, Fitzgerald, Morris, Baker, Firth PC, attorney
- Dr. Douglas Huntley, Ph.D., Queensbury Union Free School District, superintendent
- Leslie Pulver D’Angelico, Glens Falls National Bank, vice president, business development officer
- Pam Green, Morgan Stanley, associate vice president, retired
- Morgan Snyder, StoredTech, account manager
- Tracy Mills, Glens Falls Hospital, vice president of planning
- Andrea Hebert, The Glen at Highland Meadows, executive director
- Brant Bottum, Medline Industries, director of engineering, retired
- Peter Aust, Chamber Alliance of New York State, executive director
- Rebecca Wood, Six Flags Great Escape, president
- Tricia Rogers, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, membership and events manager
- Jennifer Manz, Mannix Marketing, director of digital marketing
- Marcell Mallette, SUNY Adirondack executive director of development, Alumni Relations and SUNY Adirondack Foundation
- Michael Jacobs, Glens Falls National Bank, senior vice president
- Maureen Ginter–Grabowski, Homestead Funding Corp., branch manager
- Courtney M. Haskins–McPhillips, Fitzgerald and McCullum LLP, partner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.