Tri-County United Way names Kristin Chlopecki as new executive director

QUEENSBURY — Tri-County United Way has named a new executive director to succeed Brian Bearor, who resigned in April.

Kristin Chlopecki has served the organization for eight years as a business manager and director of resource development before accepting her new position with the board of directors.

Zack Moore, chairman of the Tri-County United Way board of directors, said he is happy to have someone who is already a part of the organization take the job.

“We are so fortunate to have a local person who is already on our United Way team and is as experienced a leader as Kristin and is prepared to accept these broader responsibilities,” Moore said in a news release. “Kristin was the unanimous and enthusiastic choice of our search committee.”

Chlopecki is a Glens Falls High School graduate and, before joining United Way, she worked in fashion publishing in New York City after earning degrees from Ohio University and New York FIT. She said she is looking forward to bringing leadership of the United Way team the “financial and creative skills that made her successful in business.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working with the Tri-County United Way for eight years and have truly learned the meaning of community. The people of this area are sincerely generous and I have learned so much from watching the work of the local agencies that help so many people and the donors who make it possible for the agencies do their good work,” Chlopecki said. “I am honored to be chosen to be the team leader for the Tri-County United Way to help positively impact our area nonprofits.”

Rebecca Wood, president of Six Flags Great Escape and incoming chair of the United Way board of directors, expressed her pleasure in working with Chlopecki.

“It has been an extreme pleasure working with Kristin over the last decade as she developed and executed numerous new programs to help support our great community through the Tri-County United Way. I am thrilled to see her take on this new role,” Wood said. “We all can look forward to a bright future driving awareness, funding and programming for all of the incredibly impactful agencies in our region and the people who need them most.”

In the last 10 years, the Tri-County United Way has raised almost $6 million from local people and businesses and provided financial support to more than 50 local charitable organizations and programs.

The organization is run by a volunteer board of directors of local business leaders and public officials donating 99 cents of every dollar locally in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, according to a news release.