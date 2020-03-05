Tri-County United Way launches Volunteer Connection online

QUEENSBURY — Nonprofit agencies in the area began posting their volunteer opportunities and special events online this week in hopes of increasing the variety of ways for local residents to get involved.

The new mobile-friendly and web-based system, which is administrated by Tri-County United Way, is called Volunteer Connection.

Users can go to www.volunteer.tricountyunitedway.org to view and respond to volunteer opportunities.

"The site is designed to engage volunteers, provide diverse volunteer opportunities that align with their interests and make good things happen in our local community," according to a United Way news release. "It is possible to build a stronger community where everyone has more opportunity to succeed — when we work together."

Opportunities currently listed online include:

RSVP medical transportation drivers

Glens Falls Hospital surgical waiting room volunteer

Family YMCA of Glens Falls preschool parent swim assistant

Big Brothers and Big Sisters with the Southern Adirondacks Big Brothers & Big Sisters

Alzheimer’s Association community outreach representatives

For more information about Tri-County United Way, visit tricountyunitedway.org, or call 518-793-3136. Headquarters are at 696 Upper Glen St. in Queensbury.

