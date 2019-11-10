{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Kathy Tolstrup has joined the staff of Tri-County United Way as director of community engagement.

The new position was developed to bring focus to volunteerism. Volunteers are an essential part of United Way’s business strategy and brand promise, according to a news release.

Tri-County United Way will increase its commitment to volunteerism by implementing a volunteer strategy designed to leverage local businesses' and individuals' interests and resources to further benefit the community, the news release states.

“We’re fortunate to have a very caring and generous community,” stated Duane Vaughn, executive director of Tri-County United Way. “As we considered the growing needs of our community and the untapped capacity for volunteerism, we realized this was the perfect time to create the bridge to connect the two under the United Way banner.

“We are impressed with Kathy’s passion and ability to create and grow impactful solutions.”

Tolstrup brings extensive experience to the position, having served as chief operating officer of Praxis Technology and senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Tribune Company.

“I’m a lifelong resident of our local community and I’ve had the opportunity to engage people, throughout the world, in positive change,” Tolstrup said. “I’m really excited about bringing that knowledge to the Tri-County United Way and our local community. This is an exciting opportunity to galvanize people around solutions to build a stronger community.”

Tolstrup may be contacted at 518-793-3136 or ktolstrup@tricountyunitedway.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments