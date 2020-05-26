Tri-County United Way, FamilyWize team to help with prescription medication savings

QUEENSBURY — Tri-County United Way is offering support for local residents to get savings and possible delivery of their prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Through United Way’s partnership with FamilyWize, people in the area can call FamilyWize for free customer support to help them set up medication delivery from participating pharmacies. They also can reduce the cost of medications by using the free FamilyWize prescription program card.
Duane Vaughn, executive director of Tri-County United Way, said he has heard reports nationally — though not locally — that people are foregoing their prescriptions during this pandemic. He’s glad Tri-County United Way can help, since he said it’s essential that people take prescribed medications.
“This is just another tool we’re using,” Vaughn said. “Anything we can do to meander through this crisis.”
In a release, the FamilyWize card is said to lower medications cost by an average of 45 percent. It may be used by people with or without insurance.
“From what I’m understanding,” Vaughn said, “everyone will save something.”
Those interested in receiving prescription medication delivery can call FamilyWize at 800-222-2818 and speak with a FamilyWize worker, who will work with the customer and local participating pharmacies to arrange and schedule delivery.
More information is available by visiting www.tricountyunitedway.org, FamilyWize.org or calling the United Way health and human services helpline 211, or visiting 211nys.org.
