Tri-County United Way establishes COVID-19 fund

GLENS FALLS — The Tri-County United Way has launched a COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

The fund will support relief efforts of organizations addressing unmet basic needs because of the coronavirus. It will provide additional funding and resources to existing assistance programs and local nonprofit agencies that help people in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

“Our local nonprofit agencies are quickly becoming overwhelmed by the rapid growth in requests for basic needs and often, from families who have never required assistance before. We are committed to providing them assistance as soon as possible,” said Duane Vaughn, executive director of the Tri-County United Way, in a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

All of the funds collected will be donated. The first allocation will be used to help food pantries respond to the demand for food and supplies. Additional allotments will be distributed in the coming weeks.

Board member David Krogmann will oversee the distribution.

A United Way committee will determine the specific requirements and the process for providing payments from the fund. The total amount in the fund, contributors to the fund and use and impact of the fund allocations will be available at www.tricountyunitedway.org.

Donors may donate online to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/tcuwdonate or send checks to Tri-County United Way, 636 Upper Glen St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Write COVID-19 Community Response Fund on the check.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0