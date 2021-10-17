Tri-County United Way announces new officers, board members

QUEENSBURY — A new slate of officers and members have been elected to the Tri-County United Way board of directors following a September annual meeting and organizational meeting.

The new officers include Zack Moore, L&M Associates, chairperson; Mickey Orta, NBT Bank, 1st vice chairperson; Tracy Mills, Glens Falls Hospital, 2nd vice chairperson; Brian Corcoran, The Post-Star, treasurer; Kara Lais, Fitzgerald Morris Baker Firth, secretary.

“The legacy of passionate community leaders will continue with this talented group of individuals,” Director Brian Bearor noted in a news release.

The Tri-County United Way also welcomed Brian Corcoran, senior regional finance director, Lee Enterprises; John Hall, retired Warren County judge and surrogate judge; Kristine Orr, superintendent, South Glens Falls School District; Liza Ochsendorf, director of Warren County Employment and Training Administration; and Lottie Jameson, director of Compliance and Risk Management, SUNY Adirondack.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0