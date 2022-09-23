Tri-County United Way announces new board officers

QUEENSBURY — Rebecca Wood, resort president of Six Flags Great Escape, has been appointed as board chairperson of the Tri-County United Way.

The United Way board held its annual meeting and its organizational meeting in September.

New officers also include Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County director of employment and training, 1st vice president; Tracy Mills, of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, 2nd vice chairperson; Brian Corcoran, of The Post-Star, treasurer; and Kara Lais, of Fitzgerald Morris Baker Firth, secretary.

“I am very excited and fortunate to be working with such a great board of directors. These individuals bring a wealth of experience in their fields and to the Tri-County United Way. This group will be a tremendous asset as we start planning our 100-year anniversary in 2023,” Kristin Chlopecki, executive director, said in a statement.

The Tri-County United Way is an organization dedicated to helping people, improving lives and making a positive impact in its communities by raising resources, both monetary and volunteer. The organization said in a news release that it strives to do this through collaboration with others, encouraging volunteerism and resolving community problems through identifying and communicating the community’s priority issues.