Trey Anastasio Band to play Cool Insuring Arena in November

GLENS FALLS — It’s been nearly 20 years since jam band Phish blew the ceiling off the then-Glens Falls Civic Center with a Halloween show that had Phish fans talking for years — in part because the band played the whole Beatles White Album as part of the show.

In November, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio will be back in the now Cool Insuring Arena, this time with his Trey Anastasio Band.

Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said local Phish fans and social media are already buzzing about the Nov. 13 show, which will also feature fellow jam band Goose as an opener.

“I’ve got some good friends who are really into jam bands and apparently we did a good job getting the show here,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve had a lot of people call me who haven’t called in a while.”

Mead said plans were brewing back in 2020 to get the show here, “but then COVID happened.” The upcoming show is the result of a new relationship with Live Nation, he said.

“Hopefully it’s the beginning of a good partnership,” he said.

Mead said the owners of Fountain Square Outfitters, Matt and Nancy Fuller, are avid fans who travel to see Phish and are excited he’s coming back to town.

Fountain Square Manager Keenan Brennan said neither of the Fullers were at the store when a reporter called late Tuesday afternoon, but he validated Mead’s comment, saying, “We’re stoked.”

Brennan has seen Phish six times, but said the Trey Anastasio Band will be a bit different. He’ll be playing a lot of his solo stuff, along with covers and some Phish tunes, but with a bigger band including horns.

“It’ll be a little more toned down … but it’s still ripping,” Brennan said of the Trey Band, adding that the fans might look a little older than at typical Phish shows.

Mead said he wasn’t in Glens Falls in 1994, but he has heard a lot about the Phish show on Halloween, including some fans literally “coming through the roof” to get in. The band came back for another concert in 2013.

He said he hopes Glens Falls is bustling again in November with both local fans and ones traveling here to discover Glens Falls.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins is well aware of the '94 show — because he was there.

“It was a great show,” Collins said on Tuesday, excited to learn that at least part of the band is coming back to town.

Although not a huge Phish fan, Collins said he realizes Anastasio is a huge draw and he’s glad he’s choosing Glens Falls as a stop on the tour.

“There’s a niche market for jam bands and I would love to have Trey and any portion of Phish make Glens Falls a regular stop,” he said. “And we’d also take Bob Weir and the Grateful Dead to come here and relive their glory years.”

Collins said he saw the Grateful Dead at the Civic Center in 1979 as a sophomore in high school, paying $100 for 10 tickets.

Robin Barkenhagen, owner of the 42 Degrees shop on Glen Street and a longtime jam band drummer, said he, too, is excited to have Anastasio back in town.

“I saw it on Facebook this afternoon and immediately forwarded it on to my piano player who’s a huge Phish fan, and I immediately started planning what we’re going to do here at 42, both in the store and the bar, and how we can tie into this,” said Barkenhagen, who missed the '94 show but saw Phish in 2013. “Glens Falls is such a jam band mecca at this point. So many different ones have played here, from the Grateful Dead, to Phil and Friends with Trey, then Phish and now Trey himself, I think it’s the perfect fit and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Seat Geek Box Office at the Cool Insuring Arena,and online at https://seatgeek.com/trey-anastasio-band-and-goose-tickets/sport/2022-11-13-7-30-pm/r/5774941 and at www.LiveNation.com.