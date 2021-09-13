 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tree-planting ceremony set to honor key figure in creation of Lake George recreation area
0 comments

Tree-planting ceremony set to honor key figure in creation of Lake George recreation area

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — The public is invited to attend a tree-planting ceremony on Friday to honor Neil McPhillips at the Lake George Recreation Center.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. on the Rotary Ballfields at the site, which is located on Transfer Road off Route 9N.

McPhillips was a key figure in creating the recreation area and spent much time raising money for it, according to a news release.

The site now contains softball diamonds, soccer and football fields, hiking and cross-country ski trails, as well as a dog park.

The location once housed the landfill for the town and village. Several citizens raised funds to create the area in 1988.

The Lake George Rotary Club contributed to the softball fields and members of the National Guard used their equipment to grade the area as well.

McPhillips headed a committee, along with Mayor Robert Blais, Michael Lanfear and the late Walt Marinelli, which created several fundraisers that built public restrooms and the ski trails as well as a tubing hill.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Several school districts report virus cases
Local

Several school districts report virus cases

Days after the start of the new school year, Warren County Health Services on Friday reported five school-related cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in the quarantine of at least 16 individuals.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News