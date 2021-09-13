Tree-planting ceremony set to honor key figure in creation of Lake George recreation area

LAKE GEORGE — The public is invited to attend a tree-planting ceremony on Friday to honor Neil McPhillips at the Lake George Recreation Center.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. on the Rotary Ballfields at the site, which is located on Transfer Road off Route 9N.

McPhillips was a key figure in creating the recreation area and spent much time raising money for it, according to a news release.

The site now contains softball diamonds, soccer and football fields, hiking and cross-country ski trails, as well as a dog park.

The location once housed the landfill for the town and village. Several citizens raised funds to create the area in 1988.

The Lake George Rotary Club contributed to the softball fields and members of the National Guard used their equipment to grade the area as well.

McPhillips headed a committee, along with Mayor Robert Blais, Michael Lanfear and the late Walt Marinelli, which created several fundraisers that built public restrooms and the ski trails as well as a tubing hill.

