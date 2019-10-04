{{featured_button_text}}

A tree that fell on a utility line on Dix Avenue in Kinsbury has knocked out electrical service to parts of Kingsbury and Queensbury.

Part of Dix Avenue, between Dean and Vaughn roads, was closed by the problem as of 8 a.m.

National Grid's website showed nearly 900 customers out, with restoration expected by mid-morning.

