Lake George boater Rick Filbert, 67, of Clifton Park, escaped with minor injuries after a rotting tree collapsed on his docked cruiser in Red Rock Bay in the Narrows of Lake George.

“I’m sore in my lower ribs,” Filbert said. “We are very fortunate, it could have been much worse. I’ll take sore ribs and being shaken up.”

The tree fell late Saturday afternoon, July 29. The Post-Star is told that the state Department of Environmental Conservation is looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Filbert was in the boat, a Sea Ray Sundancer 310, when the tree fell and had come up from his cabin just moments before the collapse. He said on Monday he would get an X-ray to figure out the extent of his injuries.

The bay in Lake George’s Narrows is a camping location for cabin cruisers on the lake.

“That tree has been reported by several people over the years,” said Filbert. He has been boating in Lake George since the 1970s. “It kept leaning more and more, and was splitting vertically up the tree.”

A day earlier, Filbert notified a Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) official — who was at the property repairing an outhouse — about the leaning tree. According to Filbert, the DEC mentioned the tree to a ranger later that day.

The rotting tree also appeared to have been well known among many Lake George boaters.

“The rotted leaning tree finally fell in Red Rock last night during the storm. Sadly on top of a cruiser at the dock,” wrote a member of the Facebook group, Lake George NY Boaters.

Another member commented, “You can see the rot in the center of the trunk. That should have been addressed well before it fell.”

When asked if his boat was totaled, Filbert replied, “I don’t believe it can be repaired. Waiting to hear back from the insurance company for them to come out and look at it.”

We were unable to reach the Lake George Patrol or the DEC before our print deadline. Check out the story at poststar.com for updated information.