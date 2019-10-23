QUEENSBURY — Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan warned county leaders Tuesday that they are spending occupancy tax quicker than it is coming in.
Swan said the county Board of Supervisors is at risk of blowing through the $1.5 million reserve fund that has built up over the years.
Swan predicted the fund would be drained by 2020 unless spending was slowed.
"I'm very concerned," he told the county Board of Supervisors Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Tuesday. "If we don't do something, we are going to run out of money."
The 4 percent room tax has brought in tens of millions of dollars over the 16 years it has been in effect, with more than $4 million being brought in each of the past few years. That money is used to fund the county Tourism Department, event promotion and special projects. Also, 25 percent of the overall proceeds is distributed among the county's towns and city of Glens Falls.
The reserve fund is built up from money not spent each year, and receipts grew faster than spending for a number of years. That money has been tapped for projects such as assistance for Cool Insuring Arena's new management and for arena improvements, boat wash stations and event promotion. Most recently, the county board agreed last month to contribute $100,000 a year for five years toward arena improvements, on top of the $250,000 a year for operations that is already given.
Should the reserve fund run out, money for the special projects could be a casualty.
After hearing from Swan, county supervisors had a wide-ranging discussion about how the money is spent, but didn't take any action. In fact, they gave away more money by allotting an additional $10,000 of bed tax money to Adirondack Christkindlmarkt, a December event at Charles Wood Park.
You have free articles remaining.
With bed tax receipts up 10.06 percent this year, and the prospect of collections on short-term home rentals on the horizon for next year, some believe the additional revenue will balance the books.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, chairman of the Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee, said how the money is used is a "really complicated" issue.
"We are definitely at a turning point with occupancy tax in how we are using it and where we spend it," he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he believes event promotion funding should be temporary, to help get new events off the ground.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild suggested that the portion given to the towns and city be capped, since their money has grown as the receipts have increased, and some question how that money is spent.
"I think we need to start looking at this in a more holisitic way," Wild said.
Dickinson said the towns "spend the money as they see fit. I don't know of any serious violations."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.