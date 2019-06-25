QUEENSBURY — Challenger Travis Whitehead won the Independence Party line with 90% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
A total of 20 people voted — two of whom voted for Town Board member Jennifer Switzer.
There are also two absentee ballots in the race, both of which have been turned in to the Warren County Board of Elections.
The win means Whitehead and Switzer will face off in November. Switzer has the Democratic and Conservative lines.
Check back for more results on Queensbury Town Board races.
