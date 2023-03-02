Warren County's Local Development Corp. will no longer have any private sector members.

On Thursday, Queensbury resident and Conservative Party candidate for at-large supervisor Travis Whitehead was removed from the committee by Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty and replaced by the newly appointed Johnsburg Town Supervisor Mark Smith.

The Local Development Corp., or LDC, is partly funded by the county at a cost of $60,000 per year and tasked with authorizing business loans, but records show the committee has taken little action over the last two years.

Geraghty explained over the phone on Thursday that he agrees with Whitehead's claims that the committee has not been very active, but he is hoping a "fresh face" might change that. He also stated as chairman, it is his duty to appoint members each committee and make changes as he sees fit.

"Travis is right. I can't deny that not much has been done in the committee, but that's why I'm trying to bring in someone new," he said. "Mr. Smith expressed interest in the committee and has a long history in business, so I am excited to see what he has to bring to the conversations. For a long time, I have wanted more representation of the North Country on the committee. All of the other representatives are from the Glens Falls and Queensbury area."

Geraghty began the conversation by saying he appreciated Whitehead's years of service and denied the decision was based on personal motives.

Whitehead attended the full board's special meeting on Thursday morning and spoke during the public comment period. Geraghty was absent due to other meeting commitments.

"I received a letter yesterday thanking me for my service and removing me from the LDC," Whitehead began. "In the last two years, the LDC spent over a $100,000 of monies you allocated to it and had absolutely nothing to show for it. Our major accomplishment was to write off about another $400,000 in bad loans while submitting reports to the state that we accomplished absolutely nothing. No loans, no grants, no seminars, no nothing."

Whitehead echoed the feelings of Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty, who expressed concern about the majority of the committee consisting of elected officials, not members of the public, and quoted what the New York Authorities Budget Office said about staffing the LDC.

"While it is not prohibited, as a best practice the ABO does not recommend that a majority of appointed board members have a political or employment relationship to the government for whose purpose the public authority was created," Whitehead said the office told him.

Whitehead feels he is being ushered out similarly to the way Dr. David Judkins was in 2022, before he attended a committee meeting, to uphold the agenda of the remaining members.

"There is more work to be done before you can thank me for my service," Whitehead concluded.