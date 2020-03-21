Travis Whitehead asks for appointment to Queensbury Town Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both they and new board member Harrison Freer said they would not comment on Whitehead’s candidacy. Board member George Ferone said he was still looking for other candidates before making any decision.

Whitehead tried modifying his approach years ago by emailing the board his analysis of certain agenda items shortly after the agendas are posted on Fridays, but board members generally ignore his missives.

In his campaign last year, he said he could not effectively improve the town by asking the board to change its plans at the last minute, during privilege of the floor, just before the vote.

Instead, he said, he needed to be in on the discussions before a decision was made.

In his letter to the board this week, he tried to assure them he’d be a team player.

“I am not a stranger to any of you. You know that I have followed many Town issues and have served on the Clean Energy Committee for the past several years where, despite the fact that I am not always in sync with each member of that group, I have proved that I can and have constructively assisted that group to achieve our goals,” he wrote. “I would expect a similar relationship to develop with the Town Board.”

He also argued he has the qualifications to hold the seat.

“I bring a skill set that differs from other members and have worked all of my life in situations where I was called upon to analyze problems and suggest solutions in a team environment,” he wrote. “Besides my engineering degrees I am Six Sigma certified, and a career long student of the Kepner-Tregoe methods of problem analysis.”

