Travis Whitehead asks for appointment to Queensbury Town Board

QUEENSBURY—Last year’s unsuccessful candidate for ward 4 on the Town Board has formally applied to be appointed to the seat.
The person who won the seat last year, Jennifer Switzer, is resigning because he job conflicts with board meeting dates.
Travis Whitehead wrote to the board, noting he won 45% of the vote less than four months ago.
“It is my understanding that my opponent in the Ward 4 race will be resigning in 2 weeks leaving the majority of the term unfilled. I would like to be considered to be the temporary replacement before running for the remainder of the term this fall,” he wrote.
“ I am the only person in Ward 4 (other than Switzer) to collect a vote in this past election, and in fact took 42% of the votes cast while foregoing a major party endorsement. I look forward to your support for my candidacy and you can count on me to return that support to the common goal of improving our Town.”
But the decision will be made by the four remaining board members, who appear disinterested in him.
Supervisor John Strough and board member Tony Metivier have disagreed with Whitehead many times. They have particularly criticized him for the way in which his confrontational manner when speaking at privilege of the floor.
Both they and new board member Harrison Freer said they would not comment on Whitehead’s candidacy. Board member George Ferone said he was still looking for other candidates before making any decision.
Whitehead tried modifying his approach years ago by emailing the board his analysis of certain agenda items shortly after the agendas are posted on Fridays, but board members generally ignore his missives.
In his campaign last year, he said he could not effectively improve the town by asking the board to change its plans at the last minute, during privilege of the floor, just before the vote.
Instead, he said, he needed to be in on the discussions before a decision was made.
In his letter to the board this week, he tried to assure them he’d be a team player.
“I am not a stranger to any of you. You know that I have followed many Town issues and have served on the Clean Energy Committee for the past several years where, despite the fact that I am not always in sync with each member of that group, I have proved that I can and have constructively assisted that group to achieve our goals,” he wrote. “I would expect a similar relationship to develop with the Town Board.”
He also argued he has the qualifications to hold the seat.
“I bring a skill set that differs from other members and have worked all of my life in situations where I was called upon to analyze problems and suggest solutions in a team environment,” he wrote. “Besides my engineering degrees I am Six Sigma certified, and a career long student of the Kepner-Tregoe methods of problem analysis.”
